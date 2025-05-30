PICTURES: Here are TEN abandoned but adorable dogs in Northamptonshire looking for forever homes this week

Here are TEN abandoned but adorable dogs in Northamptonshire looking for forever homes this week.

This newspaper has partnered with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find their rescue dogs loving homes.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Visit Animals in Need’s website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue dog.

Below are the latest dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.

Ten rescue dogs looking for forever homes this week

1. Animals in Need Northamptonshire

Ten rescue dogs looking for forever homes this week Photo: AIN

Tamara is a sweet young dog rescued from a puppy farm. She is currently undergoing assessment.

2. Tamara

Tamara is a sweet young dog rescued from a puppy farm. She is currently undergoing assessment. Photo: AIN

Tishy is a sweet little girl rescued from a puppy farm. She is currently under assessment.

3. Tishy

Tishy is a sweet little girl rescued from a puppy farm. She is currently under assessment. Photo: AIN

Timmy is a friendly Pocket Bully who knows a few commands and keeps his kennel clean. He can be wary of strangers until he learns to trust them and isn’t comfortable around children, so he’ll need a home with no one under 16 living or visiting. He’s currently on a grain-free diet to manage potential allergies. Timmy seems fine with other dogs and may be able to live with one. A breed-experienced home would be ideal.

4. Timmy

Timmy is a friendly Pocket Bully who knows a few commands and keeps his kennel clean. He can be wary of strangers until he learns to trust them and isn’t comfortable around children, so he’ll need a home with no one under 16 living or visiting. He’s currently on a grain-free diet to manage potential allergies. Timmy seems fine with other dogs and may be able to live with one. A breed-experienced home would be ideal. Photo: AIN

