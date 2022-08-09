Here are six adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Tess Annie said: "Tess is a beautiful, medium sized, young crossbreed who joined us from the pound. She is a timid girl so a quiet home with a secure garden is a must."

Toby Annie said: "Toby is a four year old, medium sized, handsome cross breed chap who needs a home with a neutered settled dog already in the home, and a family that has time & patience to commit to helping with his training. A secure garden is essential."

Zeus Annie said: "Zeus is a very handsome, two year old GSD. He is housetrained, knows basic commands and is fine with other dogs but not cat tested."