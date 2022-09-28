2. Princess Hovis

Annie said: "Princess Hovis really has a beautiful nature. Cuddles are her favorite past time. Her happy place is by your side, or on your lap. Her perfect human needs to be around during the day or she needs to be able to travel with you. She does not like being left alone. She is polite to all animals, unless they want her lap space and then the little gremlin appears. She loyally protects and sees off danger. so if your looking for a companion that just wants love she’s your girl. She’s a little rainbow that will stick by your side."

Photo: AIN