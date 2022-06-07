Here are seven adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

1. Romeo Annie said: "Romeo is a very gentle, handsome six year old Irish retired racing greyhound. He loves other dogs, and kennel shares with his friend. Romeo would love a home with a very comfy sofa as he does like to snooze between zoomies! A home with a secure garden and no small furries as he is very prey driven. Romeo is castrated, passported, parasite treated and leaves us with a sack of Yora and a pedigree rehome box." Photo: AIN Photo Sales

2. IMG_0569.jpg Annie said: "Dione is a lovely young lad who would love a quiet home with a very secure garden. He has lived with cats in the past and is ok with other dogs with proper introductions. Dione is fully vaccinated, ID chipped and neutered, he leaves us with four weeks' free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist, a sack of food and rescue back up for life." Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3. Russi Annie said: "Russi is a beautiful, sleek black with a white chest three year old loving happy, giddy and retired Irish greyhound lady. Looking for a nice garden to relax in and a loving family of her own. Russi is great with other dogs and kennel shares with a friend but is very prey driven so no small furries, please. She leaves us spayed, passported, with a sack of food, behaviour session with Nathan Watson, four weeks' free insurance and rescue back up for life." Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4. Bosco Annie said: "Bosco is a pretty, two year old retired Irish greyhound girl desperately wanting a family of her own. She’s great with other dogs and kennel shares with her friend. She has a high prey drive so no small furries please. Bosco is passported, spayed, and leaves us with a behaviour session with a Nathan Watson, four weeks' free insurance, rescue back up for life and a sack of feed." Photo: AIN Photo Sales