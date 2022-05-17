Here are six adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Dash Annie said: "Dash is a stunning nine month young, larger breed pup. Rescued from a pound in Romania, this boy has so much love to give once he overcomes his shyness. He needs an active home with a very secure garden and older sensible children. He is great with other dogs and would love to live with some. A home prepared to do some training is essential."

Buddy Annie said: "Buddy is a two year old boy. He can be shy but soon becomes a typical Staff. Loves tennis balls, and a crate clean in his kennel. Dog friendly with proper introductions."

Buddie Annie said: "Buddie is a Shih Tzu. He is super dog friendly, loves people, a little grumbly during grooming but never does anything mean. An experienced home with lots of love is what this little guy needs."

Winnie Annie said: "Winnie is the happiest, friendliest terrier lady who would love a comfortable new home. She is around 10 years old and great with other dogs."