PICTURES: Here are five adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Here are five adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Animals in Need Northamptonshire charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

The charity is currently looking after the rescue dogs at its kennels in Pine Tree Farm in Irchester.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "We rehomed dogs over the weekend but have so many more desperate to come in.

"When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected] We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

For more information, visit www.animals-in-need.org.

Annie has provided the following quotes about each dog in the photo gallery.

1. Elsa Annie said: "Poor Elsa is a young Patterdale cross who was rescued in a terrible condition from an awful situation. This sweet girl is typical of a Patterdale and will make it clear if she is not happy."

2. Henri Annie said: "Henri is a gorgeous adult male Labrador cross who joined us from the pound. Sadly he had to have a leg removed after an accident so a home experienced with tri-paw dogs would get priority."

3. Reg Annie said: "Reg is a super affectionate cuddly big lad around eight years old. He's had a rough life so far being made to live out in a garden in all weathers. Reg would like a quiet home where he can learn how good life can be. Is not cat friendly."

4. Molly Annie said: "Molly is a stunning five year old retired greyhound lady looking for a wonderful home of her own. She is ok with other dogs but not cats. Travels ok and needs a comfortable sofa to snooze on."