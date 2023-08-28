Pictures from Greenbelt 2023 - the faith, culture and arts festival near Kettering

Greenbelt took place at Boughton House

Thousands have enjoyed three days at Greenbelt one of the UK’s largest faith gatherings at Boughton House.

Topping the bill, that included music, comedy, craft, theatre, dance, food, spirituality and talks, was songwriter Laura Mvula, and former prime minister Gordon Brown and musician Brian Eno.

Described as ‘somewhere to party and pray’, and a place where the sacred meets the secular, hundreds enjoyed events including Beer and Hymns and a huge Communion service led by vocal coaches David and Carrie Grant.

Laura Mvula headlined Greenbelt 2023

Greenbelt 2023 - Festival of music, activism, artistry and ideas

Greenbelt 2023 - Festival of music, activism, artistry and ideas

Rev Kate Bottley filming at Greenbelt 2023