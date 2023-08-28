News you can trust since 1897
Pictures from Greenbelt 2023 - the faith, culture and arts festival near Kettering

Greenbelt took place at Boughton House
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 28th Aug 2023, 10:50 BST

Thousands have enjoyed three days at Greenbelt one of the UK’s largest faith gatherings at Boughton House.

Topping the bill, that included music, comedy, craft, theatre, dance, food, spirituality and talks, was songwriter Laura Mvula, and former prime minister Gordon Brown and musician Brian Eno.

Described as ‘somewhere to party and pray’, and a place where the sacred meets the secular, hundreds enjoyed events including Beer and Hymns and a huge Communion service led by vocal coaches David and Carrie Grant.

Laura Mvula headlined Greenbelt 2023

1. Greenbelt 2023 - Festival of music, activism, artistry and ideas

Laura Mvula headlined Greenbelt 2023 Photo: Alison Bagley

Greenbelt 2023 - Festival of music, activism, artistry and ideas

2. Greenbelt 2023 - Festival of music, activism, artistry and ideas

Greenbelt 2023 - Festival of music, activism, artistry and ideas Photo: Alison Bagley

Greenbelt 2023 - Festival of music, activism, artistry and ideas

3. Greenbelt 2023 - Festival of music, activism, artistry and ideas

Greenbelt 2023 - Festival of music, activism, artistry and ideas Photo: Alison Bagley

Rev Kate Bottley filming at Greenbelt 2023 - Festival of music, activism, artistry and ideas

4. Greenbelt 2023 - Festival of music, activism, artistry and ideas

Rev Kate Bottley filming at Greenbelt 2023 - Festival of music, activism, artistry and ideas Photo: Alison Bagley

