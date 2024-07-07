Spotting celebrities is part of the Silverstone tradition...Spotting celebrities is part of the Silverstone tradition...
PICTURES: Famous faces spotted at the 2024 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 7th Jul 2024, 21:17 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 12:18 BST
Take a look at some of the famous faces spotted at the 2024 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Plenty of famous faces joined 160,000 fans flocking to the Northamptonshire F1 track this year.

Spotting the celebs at the British Grand Prix is almost as big a part of Silverstone tradition as the race itself.

Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Eddie Hearn, Mike Tindall plus professional footballers and other celebrities all watched on.

Here’s just a few of the famous faces among the record crowd who flocked to the Northamptonshire circuit on Sunday July 7, 2024.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn

1. Famous faces at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2024

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn

Former rugby union player Mike Tindall

2. Famous faces at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2024

Former rugby union player Mike Tindall

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt

3. Famous faces at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2024

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt

4. Famous faces at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2024

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt

