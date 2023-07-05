PICTURES: Eight abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

One pup was ‘at risk’ at a council pound before AIN stepped into to offer her a lifeline – can you help?

Here are eight adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

2 . Goalie & Samia Stunning retired racing greyhounds Goalie & Samia are firm friends & would love a home together. These beautiful dogs really deserve a chance of a wonderful family life. Samia is 5 years old. She does have an old injury from her racing days but it does not trouble her. Goalie is two years old. They walk nicely on the lead, are fine with other dogs & older sensible children, and have a high prey drive. Not to be homed with cats or smaller furries. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3 . Milo Milo is a 7 year old Jack Russell lad. We rehomed him a few years ago but he has been returned because his family are moving & cannot take him. He is house trained & knows basic commands but a home with no other animals or children would be best for this boy. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4 . Kai Kai is a handsome Staffie lad. He's only 3 years old. He can live with another dog, but has never been socialised with cats or children. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

