Pictures and video - Road remains closed near Earls Barton marina as problems persist at flooding hotspot

Station Road, near the Pioneer Sports Ground, is frequently affected by flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

Passersby commented on the depth and severity of the flooding, and while one commenter was confident it would clear quickly, others said it was the worse they had seen in the area.

The road has been closed to the public, however those whose businesses are inside the restricted area have been tentatively wading through the standing water.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 6.55pm on Sunday, September 22 due to excessive flooding, and while locals say the area has improved somewhat, more rain last night (September 26) has added what they believe is another six inches to the height of the water.

Northants Fire and Rescue has issued a plea for people to exercise caution, strongly encouraging people to only travel if necessary.

Representatives from White Mills Marina, which has been underwater since Monday, declined to comment, however issued an update on its Facebook page that the planned Macmillan coffee morning today has been cancelled.

