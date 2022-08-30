A Northamptonshire animal charity raised nearly £2,400 by hosting an “amazing” dog show over the bank holiday weekend.

Animals in Need Northamptonshire hosted a charity dog show on Monday (August 29) at Irchester Park, which included categories like best puppy, waggiest tail, best in show, and judges' favourite.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: “Wow! What an amazing day. A staggering total of £2,397 raised.

"Huge thanks to all the wonderful people who came to support our fun dog show at Irchester Park. Massive thank you to all of our volunteers for working so hard to make the event run as smoothly as possible, and all the stall holders for all your support.

“Thank you to Irchester Park for kindly letting us borrow your beautiful park for the day, and all our fabulous sponsors. Thank you to Rachel and Darren for stepping in to judge such a difficult job, and our beautiful Sally for running the ring.”

The categories and winners are as follows: Best puppy – Minnie; Best oldie – Lola; Handsome boy – George; Pretty girl – Shelley; Waggiest tail – Molly; Best crossbreed – Bodhi; Young handler – Snoopy; Best eyes – Ryder; Judges’ favourite – Simba; Best rehomed – Ryder; Reserve best in show – Simba; Best in show – Ryder.

Animals in Need charity dog show The Bank Holiday event at Irchester Park on Monday (August 29) raised nearly £2,400 for the charity Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

