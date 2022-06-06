PICTURE SPECIAL: Your pictures of how north Northants residents celebrated the Queen's Jubilee

In every town and village across north Northants people came together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Gretton Primary Academy students gathered to enjoy the school’s Rose Fair for the first time in two years.

The event, organised jointly between the school and the Parent Staff Association, invited pupils and other guests to wear Jubilee-themed outfits for the games and party.

In Kettering, children at Millbrook Infant School had a ‘wonderful’ time celebrating with the national anthem and having a Jubilee picnic outside.

Pupils shared their learning about Queen Elizabeth II through drama, songs and dances. For a finale, the children held a pageant and parade.

Kettering’s William Street held a day-long street party with dancing and games. Neighbours in the county’s ‘friendliest’ street joined in a mini-fete complete with a human fruit machine.

In Cranford, a wheelbarrow trail led visitors around the village with the reward of a cream tea.

MP for Corby Tom Pursglove had popped into The Addingtons to watch the Jubilee beacon being lit to launch the start of the bank holiday.

