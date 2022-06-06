Pupils at Millbrook Infant School wore special royal outfits for their Jubilee party

PICTURE SPECIAL: Your pictures of how north Northants residents celebrated the Queen's Jubilee

There have been celebrations across the area

By Alison Bagley
Monday, 6th June 2022, 5:12 pm

In every town and village across north Northants people came together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Gretton Primary Academy students gathered to enjoy the school’s Rose Fair for the first time in two years.

The event, organised jointly between the school and the Parent Staff Association, invited pupils and other guests to wear Jubilee-themed outfits for the games and party.

In Kettering, children at Millbrook Infant School had a ‘wonderful’ time celebrating with the national anthem and having a Jubilee picnic outside.

Pupils shared their learning about Queen Elizabeth II through drama, songs and dances. For a finale, the children held a pageant and parade.

Kettering’s William Street held a day-long street party with dancing and games. Neighbours in the county’s ‘friendliest’ street joined in a mini-fete complete with a human fruit machine.

In Cranford, a wheelbarrow trail led visitors around the village with the reward of a cream tea.

MP for Corby Tom Pursglove had popped into The Addingtons to watch the Jubilee beacon being lit to launch the start of the bank holiday.

1. Jubilee celebrations in north Northants

Residents of William Street in Kettering held a day-long party with dancing

Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Photo Sales

2. Jubilee celebrations in north Northants

Gretton Rose King and Queen and their attendants

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

3. Jubilee celebrations in north Northants

Maypole dancing at Gretton Primary Academy

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

4. Jubilee celebrations in north Northants

Lomond Drive Kettering

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
NorthantsQueenElizabeth IIKettering
Next Page
Page 1 of 4