Picture Special - Wellingborough Remembrance Sunday parade as town pays tribute

Hundreds have gathered at Wellingborough’s cenotaph to pay tribute to those killed in both world wars and subsequent conflicts.

The Remembrance Sunday service heard prayers said in Ukrainian as well as English and wreaths were laid by organisations from across the town.

Led by Deputy Lord Lt of Northamptonshire Professor Simon Gregory and Mayor of Wellingborough Jonathan Ekins, service personnel, cadets and uniformed groups filled Broad Green.

The Reverend Canon Paula York, Branch Chaplain of the Royal British Legion was joined by Rev Anton Meshcheriakov from the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church.

He said: “Peace is the most important and the most awaited thing for those who have gone through the horrors of war. None want peace so much as those who have war in their country.

“On the 11th of the 11th we got Kherson back and it was very symbolic. It was Remembrance Day for the UK and for us. We are united for peace.”

