Picture special - Wellingborough Christmas lights switch-on 2023
Hundreds of people watched the show
Hundreds of people packed into Wellingborough town centre to watch the annual Christmas lights switch-on ceremony on Saturday (November 25).
The crowds were treated to an afternoon of entertainment from singers and panto stars that culminated in a firework spectacular.
Mayor of Wellingborough, Cllr Valerie Anslow was joined on stage by competition winner, 10-year-old Archie to press the on switch.
Hosting the event was Gary L Johnson, taking a break from rehearsals from his role as one of the ugly sisters in Cinderella at the Castle Theatre.
