News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
..
.

Picture special - Wellingborough Christmas lights switch-on 2023

Hundreds of people watched the show
By Alison Bagley
Published 27th Nov 2023, 06:30 GMT

Hundreds of people packed into Wellingborough town centre to watch the annual Christmas lights switch-on ceremony on Saturday (November 25).

The crowds were treated to an afternoon of entertainment from singers and panto stars that culminated in a firework spectacular.

Mayor of Wellingborough, Cllr Valerie Anslow was joined on stage by competition winner, 10-year-old Archie to press the on switch.

Hosting the event was Gary L Johnson, taking a break from rehearsals from his role as one of the ugly sisters in Cinderella at the Castle Theatre.

Wellingborough Christmas lights switch on 2023:Wellingborough Christmas Lights

1. Christmas lights Wellingborough:Christmas lights switch-on Wellingborough 2023

Wellingborough Christmas lights switch on 2023:Wellingborough Christmas Lights Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Wellingborough Christmas lights switch on 2023:Wellingborough Christmas Lights

2. Christmas lights Wellingborough:Christmas lights switch-on Wellingborough 2023

Wellingborough Christmas lights switch on 2023:Wellingborough Christmas Lights Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Wellingborough Christmas lights switch on 2023:Wellingborough Christmas Lights

3. Christmas lights Wellingborough:Christmas lights switch-on Wellingborough 2023

Wellingborough Christmas lights switch on 2023:Wellingborough Christmas Lights Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Wellingborough Christmas lights switch on 2023:Wellingborough Christmas Lights

4. Christmas lights Wellingborough:Christmas lights switch-on Wellingborough 2023

Wellingborough Christmas lights switch on 2023:Wellingborough Christmas Lights Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:WellingboroughCinderella