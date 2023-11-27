Hundreds of people watched the show

Hundreds of people packed into Wellingborough town centre to watch the annual Christmas lights switch-on ceremony on Saturday (November 25).

The crowds were treated to an afternoon of entertainment from singers and panto stars that culminated in a firework spectacular.

Mayor of Wellingborough, Cllr Valerie Anslow was joined on stage by competition winner, 10-year-old Archie to press the on switch.

Hosting the event was Gary L Johnson, taking a break from rehearsals from his role as one of the ugly sisters in Cinderella at the Castle Theatre.

