PICTURE SPECIAL: Take a look around Rushden's new sensory garden

Rushden’s new sensory garden is now open to the public.

The idyllic spot was created as the result of an idea put forward by councillors and the public, and enabled by the ENC Member Empowerment Fund from the late Cllr Ron Pinnock.

The transformation has taken place in an area of Hall Park which had previously been used for composting.

Working with Philip Read and other craftsmen, Rushden Town Council has created a sensory garden in keeping with the original features of the park and fully accessible to all.

Footpaths and subtle stone walls have been constructed, together with an Elizabethan snail shell herb garden.

A council spokesman said: "The sensory garden offers a nice, secluded spot for relaxation and is home to over 200 plant species, designed to stimulate all of the senses and provide interest throughout the year."

An interactive guide to the garden is currently being developed and will be launched later in the year.

