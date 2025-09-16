Cutting the ribbon was Karin Smyth MP, Minister of State for Health, who earlier in the day had toured Kettering General Hospital’s site to see how preparation work has been progressing for its much-heralded rebuild.

The centre’s first patient, David Binks, had been invited back to the centre to chat to Ms Smyth, and meet up with staff.

Located adjacent to the existing Cottingham Road site, the brand new facility is set to deliver more than 93,000 patient tests in a year including 7,700 MRI scans, 11,000 CT scans, 13,300 ultrasound scans and 4,500 echocardiograms.

With free parking, and electric vehicle charging bays, the site offers much easier access than the current cramped lots and multi-storey at Kettering General Hospital.

Corby CDC is open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm and people will be referred to it for tests by their hospital consultants.

