Picture Special - Rushden pub celebrates Pride Month with 'incredible' weekend of games, activities and more

People from all backgrounds visited the pub in Rushden’s Irchester Road to enjoy entertainment and forge happy memories, showing solidarity with those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Sapphire Matthewman, one of the organisers of the event praised the weekend, and those who attended.

She said: “The weekend was incredible, better than we ever expected. We raised over £300 for our charities, and people came that were so nervous to come to one and they had so much fun, they came the other days too.

"It’s so important that this community knows we are all here to support each other. I loved every second of it, next year we will be bigger and better and I can’t wait.”

The event was attended by Rushden’s own Beat Route Radio and featured a plethora of games, entertainment and celebrations coinciding with pride month in June.

1 . All smiles at 'incredible' pride weekend at Rushden pub The Welcome Inn raises £300 for Pride UK and Marmalade Trust during its three-day pride celebrations Photo: Sapphire Matthewman/The Welcome Inn Photo Sales

2 . All smiles at 'incredible' pride weekend at Rushden pub The Welcome Inn raises £300 for Pride UK and Marmalade Trust during its three-day pride celebrations Photo: Sapphire Matthewman/The Welcome Inn Photo Sales

3 . All smiles at 'incredible' pride weekend at Rushden pub The Welcome Inn raises £300 for Pride UK and Marmalade Trust during its three-day pride celebrations Photo: Sapphire Matthewman/The Welcome Inn Photo Sales

4 . All smiles at 'incredible' pride weekend at Rushden pub The Welcome Inn raises £300 for Pride UK and Marmalade Trust during its three-day pride celebrations Photo: Sapphire Matthewman/The Welcome Inn Photo Sales