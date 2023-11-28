Picture special - Rushden Christmas lights switch-on with reindeer and Santa!

The event was organised by Rushden Town Council

Organisers of the Rushden lights switch-on have hailed the event a success with crowds flocking to see Santa and his reindeer.

Children waiting in the queue for a chat with Father Christmas were kept entertained by an expert balloon modeller.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “Santa remained as popular as ever this year and we would like to thank everyone for their patience during the extended wait, as the queue stretched all the way down College Street.

“Fortunately, we had an outstanding balloon modeller who not only kept the children entertained but also crafted some remarkable designs.

“Dr Busker and Slyde provided live Christmas music and, as usual the reindeer brought Christmas spirit to the day.

“Many thanks to all the stall holders who attended and a massive thank you to the staff, councillors and volunteers who have worked tirelessly on the Christmas lights all year to ensure Rushden was splendidly ‘lit up for Christmas’.”

1 . Rushden Christmas celebrations:Rushden town centre light switch-on event 2023 . Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales

2 . Rushden Christmas celebrations:Rushden town centre light switch-on event 2023 Rushden town centre light switch-on event 2023 Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales

3 . Rushden Christmas celebrations:Rushden town centre light switch-on event 2023 Rushden town centre light switch-on event 2023 Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales

4 . Rushden Christmas celebrations:Rushden town centre light switch-on event 2023 Rushden town centre light switch-on event 2023 Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales