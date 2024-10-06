Corby S&L Rugby team in action against Towcestrians. Saturday 7th March 2009Corby S&L Rugby team in action against Towcestrians. Saturday 7th March 2009
Corby S&L Rugby team in action against Towcestrians. Saturday 7th March 2009

Picture special - Rugby teams from the Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough areas from 2005 to 2011

By Callum Faulds
Published 6th Oct 2024, 07:00 GMT
Were you on a rugby team between 2005 and 2011?

Take a trip down memory lane with our rugby teams picture special.

We’ve uncovered some great pictures from our archive of rugby teams from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden and Higham, and Oundle.

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected].

Rugby action from Boro v Kettering

1. Rugby teams through the years

Rugby action from Boro v Kettering Photo: Northants Telegraph

Oundle v Wellingborough rugby action: 12/12/09

2. Rugby teams through the years

Oundle v Wellingborough rugby action: 12/12/09 Photo: Kit Mallin

Corby: S&L (black shirts) v Banbury, (dark blue white stripes) 18/04/2009

3. Rugby teams through the years

Corby: S&L (black shirts) v Banbury, (dark blue white stripes) 18/04/2009 Photo: Alan Castle

Heathens V Corby rugby, Northampton 2009

4. Rugby teams through the years

Heathens V Corby rugby, Northampton 2009 Photo: Louise O'Callaghan

