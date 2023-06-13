News you can trust since 1897
Corby Pride 2023

Picture special - Residents flock to Coronation Park to celebrate Corby’s first Pride

The event was held at the weekend (June 10)
By Callum Faulds
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 12:23 BST

Corby’s Coronation Park was flooded with people as the town’s first ever Pride event was a vibrant celebration of diversity and inclusion.

Events on Saturday (June 10) began with a parade which started from The Cube in James Ashworth VC Square, led by Wincanton’s Proud Mary Truck.

The parade then proceeded along George Street, Westcott Way, Elizabeth Street and Cottingham Road, arriving at Coronation Park at 12.30pm.

Hundreds of people took part in the parade, showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Entertainment acts were then held throughout the day in the park, where people gathered to have a good time.

