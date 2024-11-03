Fireworks night in north Northamptonshire - take a look at retro photos of fireworks night as November 5 fast approachesplaceholder image
Fireworks night in north Northamptonshire - take a look at retro photos of fireworks night as November 5 fast approaches

Picture special - Remember remember these archive photos of fireworks in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, and more

By William Carter
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 3rd Nov 2024, 10:44 BST
With Halloween now firmly in the rearview, the next celebration is just a few days away, as the country prepares for Fireworks Night on Tuesday.

The event is celebrated in communities across the country, marking Guy Fawkes’ famed, and failed gunpower plot.

Northamptonshire has been no different, with plenty of explosive displays taking place over the years.

From Wellingborough to Wicksteed Park, thousand of locals have spent November 5 in the company of the community, and this year will likely be a repeat of previous years.

Speaking of previous years, let’s take a trip back in time to reminisce about how we celebrated fireworks nights in the past.

See a photo of you and your friends or family? Let us know!

Fireworks night in north Northamptonshire - take a look at retro photos of fireworks night as November 5 fast approaches

1. Remember remember these throwback photos of fireworks in Northamptonshire

Fireworks night in north Northamptonshire - take a look at retro photos of fireworks night as November 5 fast approaches Photo: National World/Northants Telegraph

Fireworks night in north Northamptonshire - take a look at retro photos of fireworks night as November 5 fast approaches

2. Remember remember these throwback photos of fireworks in Northamptonshire

Fireworks night in north Northamptonshire - take a look at retro photos of fireworks night as November 5 fast approaches Photo: Alison Bagley

Fireworks night in north Northamptonshire - take a look at retro photos of fireworks night as November 5 fast approaches

3. Remember remember these throwback photos of fireworks in Northamptonshire

Fireworks night in north Northamptonshire - take a look at retro photos of fireworks night as November 5 fast approaches Photo: National World/Northants Telegraph

Fireworks night in north Northamptonshire - take a look at retro photos of fireworks night as November 5 fast approaches

4. Remember remember these throwback photos of fireworks in Northamptonshire

Fireworks night in north Northamptonshire - take a look at retro photos of fireworks night as November 5 fast approaches Photo: National World/Northants Telegraph

