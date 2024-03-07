Kettering is the perfect place for business and a £10m investment by Siemens in a new logistics warehouse has shown the firm believes Northamptonshire’s central location will boost productivity.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony by Cllr Emily Fedorowycz, mayor of Kettering, launched the 102,500 sq ft facility next to Junction 10 of the A14.

Employing 20 people, the warehouse will store and supply thousands of components from the fronts of trains, to wheels, seats and toilets.

Head of logistics for Siemens Mobility, Gregg Macdonald, said: “Location was a key thing for us and Kettering has great transport links.

"We’ve got to keep the trains moving. We looked across the country but this it is the perfect location.

"The workforce has impressed me – the team here is absolutely superb.”

