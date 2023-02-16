Picture special: protest to save Wellingborough trees along London Road

Campaigners want to save the trees

Scores of Wellingborough residents have protested under the branches of a historic avenue of trees that have been condemned as part of a road building scheme.

Up to 61 trees in London Road are to be felled in a week-long to clear part of Wellingborough’s much-loved The Walks, due to start on Monday (February 20).

Protesters have vowed to return before the 9.30am road closure when work is set to begin chopping down the trees.

