News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Protesters gather in London Road

Picture special: protest to save Wellingborough trees along London Road

Campaigners want to save the trees

By Alison Bagley
36 minutes ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 9:01pm

Scores of Wellingborough residents have protested under the branches of a historic avenue of trees that have been condemned as part of a road building scheme.

Up to 61 trees in London Road are to be felled in a week-long to clear part of Wellingborough’s much-loved The Walks, due to start on Monday (February 20).

Protesters have vowed to return before the 9.30am road closure when work is set to begin chopping down the trees.

1. Save Our Trees protest in London Road Wellingborough

Protesters under the trees in London Road, Wellingborough

Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales

2. Save Our Trees protest in London Road Wellingborough

Save Our Trees protest in London Road Wellingborough

Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales

3. Save Our Trees protest in London Road Wellingborough

Save Our Trees protest in London Road Wellingborough

Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales

4. Save Our Trees protest in London Road Wellingborough

Save Our Trees protest in London Road Wellingborough

Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
WellingboroughLondon RoadProtesters