Picture special: protest to save Wellingborough trees along London Road
Campaigners want to save the trees
Scores of Wellingborough residents have protested under the branches of a historic avenue of trees that have been condemned as part of a road building scheme.
Up to 61 trees in London Road are to be felled in a week-long to clear part of Wellingborough’s much-loved The Walks, due to start on Monday (February 20).
Protesters have vowed to return before the 9.30am road closure when work is set to begin chopping down the trees.
