PICTURE SPECIAL - Paying tribute to your mums on Mother’s Day

Thanks mum

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 19th Mar 2023, 05:00 GMT

Traditionally, Mothering Sunday is the day when people would return to their ‘mother’ church where they were baptised.

Held on the fourth Sunday in Lent, exactly three weeks before Easter Sunday, the day is now called Mother’s Day and celebrates those who mother us.

It could be your mum, but it could be an auntie, gran or childminder.

We asked for your pictures and tributes to your mums.

Thank you for sharing your love for your mums with us.

Kev Rowlatt says: "Mum was diagnosed last May with stage 4 bowel cancer. Throughout all this she has kept her beautiful smile and strength, and supported the family in all that we’ve been through. She’s had numerous hospital admissions to Kettering General and still comes out fighting. ! She's a total inspiration!"

Kev Rowlatt says: "Mum was diagnosed last May with stage 4 bowel cancer. Throughout all this she has kept her beautiful smile and strength, and supported the family in all that we've been through. She's had numerous hospital admissions to Kettering General and still comes out fighting. ! She's a total inspiration!"

Zoe Cook says: "My beautiful mum. She was the rock of the family and my best friend. The best nanna I could have asked for my child. She helped me to be the best mother I could be. Sadly we lost her and my daughter but even in her passing I know she will be looking after my child because my mum was the most caring, understanding and loving person. I miss her so much."

2. Paying tribute to your mum on Mother’s Day

Zoe Cook says: "My beautiful mum. She was the rock of the family and my best friend. The best nanna I could have asked for my child. She helped me to be the best mother I could be. Sadly we lost her and my daughter but even in her passing I know she will be looking after my child because my mum was the most caring, understanding and loving person. I miss her so much."

Cat Kingsnorth says: "Me and My amazing mum Dom Neale. She really is one in a million. Always there to help us all ❤ so lucky to have her xx."

3. Paying tribute to your mum on Mother’s Day

Cat Kingsnorth says: "Me and My amazing mum Dom Neale. She really is one in a million. Always there to help us all ❤ so lucky to have her xx."

Aimee Elizabeth Dando says: "Susan Short my amazing mother who works hard does so much for everyone else and very little for herself she's my everything an amazing nana wife and daughter as she cares of my 89 year old nanny my mum deserves the world also this photo makes us both smile ❤️❤️❤️."

4. Paying tribute to your mum on Mother’s Day

Aimee Elizabeth Dando says: "Susan Short my amazing mother who works hard does so much for everyone else and very little for herself she's my everything an amazing nana wife and daughter as she cares of my 89 year old nanny my mum deserves the world also this photo makes us both smile ❤️❤️❤️."

