Picture special of Seb Factor talent show as acts compete at Kettering Lighthouse Theatre

Entertaining the Kettering Lighthouse Theatre crowd and a panel of expert judges, were 15 acts and guest performers.

The talent show showcasing local acts was for the second year honouring music fan Sebastian Nunney, who died in January 2024 at the age of six.

Returning judges, Terri Brooks, Sebastian’s Year 1 teacher and singer-songwriter Alfie Castley were joined by dance teacher Marye Simmons and Kettering chart sensation Mae Stephens.

Latimer School student Darcey Burnham, 12, was crowned winner for her rendition of Popular from the musical Wicked.

Darcey will grace the stage at the Kettering Christmas lights switch-on event on Thursday, November 27.

The Seb Factor is raising money for Youth Works to deliver Sebastian’s Support Service for young people and families in Kettering & Corby.

To donate to Youth Works or to buy raffle tickets that will support Sebastian’s Support Service go to The Seb Factor 2025 website https://thesebfactor.com/.

1 . MNT1-seb factor-2025-cenupload- (8).JPG Kettering talent show - picture special of Seb Factor 2025/National World Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2 . MNT1-seb factor-2025-cenupload- (8).JPG Kettering talent show - picture special of Seb Factor 2025/National World Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3 . MNT1-seb factor-2025-cenupload- (3).JPG Kettering talent show - picture special of Seb Factor 2025/National World Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

4 . MNT1-seb factor-2025-cenupload- (16).JPG Kettering talent show - picture special of Seb Factor 2025/National World Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales