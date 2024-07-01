Picture special of Rushden Armed Forces Parade and Red Arrows flypast

By Alison Bagley
Published 1st Jul 2024, 09:34 BST
Hundreds took part in and watched the Armed Forces Day parade in Rushden – an event launched by a Red Arrows flypast.

Organised by the Rushden branch of the Royal British Legion, the parade was preceded by a Drumhead Service in front of guests including the High Sheriff of Northamptonshire Amy Crawfurd.

Rev Dr Linnet Smith of St Mary’s Church, Rushden, led the service with music provided by Rushden Town Band at the event held on Saturday, June 29 .

RHTS volunteers hosted the post-parade event at the Goods Shed and Rushden Station with local craft and charity stalls, as well as train rides and refreshments.

In the evening, a dance was held to mark the day.

Related topics:RushdenRed ArrowsRoyal British LegionSt Mary's Church

