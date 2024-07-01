Organised by the Rushden branch of the Royal British Legion, the parade was preceded by a Drumhead Service in front of guests including the High Sheriff of Northamptonshire Amy Crawfurd.

Rev Dr Linnet Smith of St Mary’s Church, Rushden, led the service with music provided by Rushden Town Band at the event held on Saturday, June 29 .

RHTS volunteers hosted the post-parade event at the Goods Shed and Rushden Station with local craft and charity stalls, as well as train rides and refreshments.

In the evening, a dance was held to mark the day.

