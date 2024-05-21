..
.

Picture special of Oundle Vintage Festival with music, motors, fairgrounds and a fly-past

By Alison Bagley
Published 21st May 2024, 09:51 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 10:30 BST
Hundreds of people flocked to Oundle to enjoy the annual Vintage Festival.

Following the huge success of the inaugural event back in 2019, Oundle Vintage Festival returned ‘bigger and better’ in 2024.

The one-day event on Saturday, May 18, saw crowds flock to the historic town.

Volunteer-run, the showcase raised funds for local projects with donations going to the Oundle Community Fund.

Oundle Vintage Festival 2024:Oundle Festival

Oundle Vintage Festival 2024:Oundle Festival Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Oundle Vintage Festival 2024:Oundle Festival

Oundle Vintage Festival 2024:Oundle Festival Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Oundle Vintage Festival 2024:Oundle Festival

Oundle Vintage Festival 2024:Oundle Festival Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Oundle Vintage Festival 2024:Oundle Festival

Oundle Vintage Festival 2024:Oundle Festival Photo: Glyn Dobbs

