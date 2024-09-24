Taking part in the Sparkle Walk dressed in dazzling outfits, participants took to a 7.5km course around the town at the same time as popping into silent disco party zones.
Kicking off from the party hub of the Newlands Shopping Centre, walkers grabbed headphones trekked and danced.
DJs entertained the crowd with music from down the decades.
Money raised will fund local hospice care in the community.
