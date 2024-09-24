Picture special of Kettering sponsored walkers as they sparkle for Cransley Hospice

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 24th Sep 2024, 16:34 BST
Hundreds of walkers have enjoyed a brisk walk and a boogie to fundraise for Kettering’s Cransley Hospice.

Taking part in the Sparkle Walk dressed in dazzling outfits, participants took to a 7.5km course around the town at the same time as popping into silent disco party zones.

Kicking off from the party hub of the Newlands Shopping Centre, walkers grabbed headphones trekked and danced.

DJs entertained the crowd with music from down the decades.

Money raised will fund local hospice care in the community.

Glyn Dobbs : Walkers sparkle in the dark for Cransley Hospice

Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Participants in the Sparkle Walk for Cransley Hospice in Kettering/Glyn Dobbs

Glyn Dobbs : Walkers sparkle in the dark for Cransley Hospice

Participants in the Sparkle Walk for Cransley Hospice in Kettering/Glyn Dobbs Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Participants in the Sparkle Walk for Cransley Hospice in Kettering/Glyn Dobbs

Glyn Dobbs : Walkers sparkle in the dark for Cransley Hospice

Participants in the Sparkle Walk for Cransley Hospice in Kettering/Glyn Dobbs Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Participants in the Sparkle Walk for Cransley Hospice in Kettering/Glyn Dobbs

Glyn Dobbs : Walkers sparkle in the dark for Cransley Hospice

Participants in the Sparkle Walk for Cransley Hospice in Kettering/Glyn Dobbs Photo: Glyn Dobbs

