Picture special of Kettering Remembrance Sunday service
A parade was followed by a service at the war memorial
Hundreds of residents have paid their respects at the annual Act of Remembrance held in Kettering with a parade and service at the town’s cenotaph.
Wreaths were laid at the war memorial including by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant Vice Air Marshall Chris Luck, Mayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz and MP Philip Hollobone.
Veterans and serving personnel from the Armed Forces joined members of local councils, faith groups and community organisations.
1 / 12