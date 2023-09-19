News you can trust since 1897
Picture special of Kettering friends' charity football tournament remembering big-hearted Barney

Mark died in 2017
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 11:54 BST

More than 120 people have taken part in an charity football tournament in memory of popular Kettering man Mark 'Barney' Barwell.

Barney was part of FC Unit, a Sunday morning football team which he and his mates played together in for about five seasons.

Following his death on September 21, 2017, FC Unit organised an annual fundraising seven-a-side memorial football tournament in his honour.

Co-organiser Tom Smith said: “He was a legend. We talk about Barney. We play for Barney. The most important thing for me is that we check in on each other. If you haven’t heard from someone, give them a call, ask how they are.”

In the five years more than £40,000 has been raised, with this year’s causes – Parkinsons UK (Kettering branch), Johnny’s Happy Place, Cransley Hospice and The Barney Legacy Fund.

To donate to the three charities supported by Barney’s friends go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/barneylegacyfund2017.

