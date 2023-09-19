Mark died in 2017

More than 120 people have taken part in an charity football tournament in memory of popular Kettering man Mark 'Barney' Barwell.

Barney was part of FC Unit, a Sunday morning football team which he and his mates played together in for about five seasons.

Following his death on September 21, 2017, FC Unit organised an annual fundraising seven-a-side memorial football tournament in his honour.

Co-organiser Tom Smith said: “He was a legend. We talk about Barney. We play for Barney. The most important thing for me is that we check in on each other. If you haven’t heard from someone, give them a call, ask how they are.”

In the five years more than £40,000 has been raised, with this year’s causes – Parkinsons UK (Kettering branch), Johnny’s Happy Place, Cransley Hospice and The Barney Legacy Fund.

To donate to the three charities supported by Barney’s friends go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/barneylegacyfund2017.

