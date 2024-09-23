Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 120 players have taken part in an annual charity football tournament in memory of popular Kettering man Mark 'Barney' Barwell who died in 2017.

Barney was part of FC Unit, a Sunday morning football team who have organised a fundraising six-a-side memorial football tournament in his honour every year.

Friend and tournament co-organiser Tom Smith reminded players of the importance of looking out for each other's mental health.

He said: “The most important thing for me is that we need to look our for each other. If you get a feeling that something is wrong with a mate, there is probably something wrong.”

FC Unit host annual Barney Memorial Match 2024/National World

In six years more than £60,000 has been raised for charity by the tournament, with this year’s causes – The Samaritans Kettering, Johnny’s Happy Place, The Barney Legacy Fund and the Jack Williams Treatment Fund.

Twelve teams battled it out on Saturday (September 21) with Team Hormone triumphant.

Tom added: “It is always a honour to be able to help organise such a wonderful local event in honour of Mark, his kind heart and big personality resonated with so many people.

“We would like to extend our thanks to Kettering Rugby Club for hosting us once again, our sponsors Premier Roofing, The Food Barn and local band The Distraction for making this wonderful event possible.”

To donate to the three charities supported by Barney’s friends go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/barneylegacyfund2017.