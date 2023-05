There was rain, sunshine, drinks and a whole heap of laughs

It looks like you had a wonderful coronation weekend with street parties, dressing up and getting creative to mark the King’s crowning.

There were dogs in hats, dancing in the street and crowns aplenty.

Take a look at how your friends and neighbours celebrated with your photos from a right royal occasion.

1 . Coronation Weekend fun - how you celebrated the coronation of King Charles III Snowy Ellson and The King Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . Coronation Weekend fun - how you celebrated the coronation of King Charles III Hinwick Close, Kettering Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3 . Coronation Weekend fun - how you celebrated the coronation of King Charles III Castle Street Wellingborough Jordanna Marston Photography Photo: Jordanna Marston Photography Photo Sales

4 . Coronation Weekend fun - how you celebrated the coronation of King Charles III Exeter - A Learning Community, Corby Photo: UGC Photo Sales