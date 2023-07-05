News you can trust since 1897
Desborough Carnival and Fete 2023
Desborough Carnival and Fete 2023

Picture special of Desborough Carnival and Fete 2023 - 'a huge success'

Carnival day proved popular
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 12:24 BST

Sun, fun, the ‘King’ and a queen provided the highlights of Desborough Carnival and Fete 2023 which has been hailed a ‘huge success’.

Hundreds of residents took part either as spectators, carnival entries or as volunteers at the annual parade.

Desborough Carnival Committee member Emma Smith said: “Desborough Carnival 2023 was a huge success. The parade was the largest we have seen for many many years which was amazing, the sun shone for us and the crowds came out in force.”

The streets of Desborough were thronged with people who after watching the parade packed into the Recreation Ground.

Ms Smith said: “The Zion Marching Band entertained us around the parade route, playing as they went but also stopping to do their dance routine a number of times and also entertaining the crowds on our stage at the Recreation Ground.

“A big thank you to Desborough for coming out and supporting us, it makes all our hard work worthwhile.

"Also a huge thank you to all who volunteered and helped us on the day, no matter how big or small your help is always gratefully received and very much appreciated.”

Desborough Carnival and Fete 2023

Desborough Carnival and Fete 2023

Desborough Carnival and Fete 2023 Photo: Charles Barrett

Desborough Carnival and Fete 2023

Desborough Carnival and Fete 2023

Desborough Carnival and Fete 2023 Photo: Charles Barrett

Desborough Carnival and Fete 2023

Desborough Carnival and Fete 2023

Desborough Carnival and Fete 2023 Photo: Charles Barrett

Desborough Carnival and Fete 2023

Desborough Carnival and Fete 2023

Desborough Carnival and Fete 2023 Photo: Charles Barrett

