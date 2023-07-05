Picture special of Desborough Carnival and Fete 2023 - 'a huge success'

Carnival day proved popular

Sun, fun, the ‘King’ and a queen provided the highlights of Desborough Carnival and Fete 2023 which has been hailed a ‘huge success’.

Hundreds of residents took part either as spectators, carnival entries or as volunteers at the annual parade.

Desborough Carnival Committee member Emma Smith said: “Desborough Carnival 2023 was a huge success. The parade was the largest we have seen for many many years which was amazing, the sun shone for us and the crowds came out in force.”

The streets of Desborough were thronged with people who after watching the parade packed into the Recreation Ground.

Ms Smith said: “The Zion Marching Band entertained us around the parade route, playing as they went but also stopping to do their dance routine a number of times and also entertaining the crowds on our stage at the Recreation Ground.

“A big thank you to Desborough for coming out and supporting us, it makes all our hard work worthwhile.

"Also a huge thank you to all who volunteered and helped us on the day, no matter how big or small your help is always gratefully received and very much appreciated.”

