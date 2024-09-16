Picture special of Desborough 1940s day as town enjoys wartime nostalgia

Desborough’s 1940s day attracted guests to the town centre including 101-year-old Eric Page who wore his own army helmet for the occasion.

Visitors were treated to forties music from Kettering Silver Band, a traditional dancing display by Braybrooke Morris Dancers, a cavalcade of historic vehicles, children's rides, craft and charity stalls.

Law and order was kept by a Bobby on the beat and visitors were able to test their shooting skills on a range.

