Picture special of Desborough 1940s day as town enjoys wartime nostalgia

Desborough’s 1940s day attracted guests to the town centre including 101-year-old Eric Page who wore his own army helmet for the occasion.
Visitors were treated to forties music from Kettering Silver Band, a traditional dancing display by Braybrooke Morris Dancers, a cavalcade of historic vehicles, children's rides, craft and charity stalls.
Law and order was kept by a Bobby on the beat and visitors were able to test their shooting skills on a range.
1. Glyn Dobbs : Picture special as Desborough turns back the clock to the 1940s
. Photo: Glyn Dobbs
2. Glyn Dobbs : Picture special as Desborough turns back the clock to the 1940s
Eric Page at the Desborough 1940s weekend that saw residents and visitors enjoy a day of wartime nostalgia/Glyn Dobbs Photo: Glyn Dobbs
3. Glyn Dobbs : Picture special as Desborough turns back the clock to the 1940s
Desborough 1940s weekend saw residents and visitors enjoy a day of wartime nostalgia/Glyn Dobbs Photo: Glyn Dobbs
4. Glyn Dobbs : Picture special as Desborough turns back the clock to the 1940s
Desborough 1940s weekend saw residents and visitors enjoy a day of wartime nostalgia/Glyn Dobbs Photo: Glyn Dobbs
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.