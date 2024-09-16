Picture special of Desborough 1940s day as town enjoys wartime nostalgia

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 11:16 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 11:17 GMT
Visitors and residents have enjoyed a day of 1940s nostalgia with music, dancing and a cavalcade in Desborough.

Desborough’s 1940s day attracted guests to the town centre including 101-year-old Eric Page who wore his own army helmet for the occasion.

Visitors were treated to forties music from Kettering Silver Band, a traditional dancing display by Braybrooke Morris Dancers, a cavalcade of historic vehicles, children's rides, craft and charity stalls.

Law and order was kept by a Bobby on the beat and visitors were able to test their shooting skills on a range.

Glyn Dobbs : Picture special as Desborough turns back the clock to the 1940s

Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Eric Page at the Desborough 1940s weekend that saw residents and visitors enjoy a day of wartime nostalgia/Glyn Dobbs

Glyn Dobbs : Picture special as Desborough turns back the clock to the 1940s

Eric Page at the Desborough 1940s weekend that saw residents and visitors enjoy a day of wartime nostalgia/Glyn Dobbs Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Desborough 1940s weekend saw residents and visitors enjoy a day of wartime nostalgia/Glyn Dobbs

Glyn Dobbs : Picture special as Desborough turns back the clock to the 1940s

Desborough 1940s weekend saw residents and visitors enjoy a day of wartime nostalgia/Glyn Dobbs Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Desborough 1940s weekend saw residents and visitors enjoy a day of wartime nostalgia/Glyn Dobbs

Glyn Dobbs : Picture special as Desborough turns back the clock to the 1940s

Desborough 1940s weekend saw residents and visitors enjoy a day of wartime nostalgia/Glyn Dobbs Photo: Glyn Dobbs

