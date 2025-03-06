Picture special of Corby school's tribute to Julia Donaldson as cats, rats, snails and whales feature on World Book Day

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 12:13 BST
There is such a thing as a Gruffalo – and there have been several spotted in one Corby school.

Kingswood Primary Academy goes all out each year transforming their school hall into a tribute to authors of children’s books.

This year staff chose writer Julia Donaldson famed for The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom, The Snail and the Whale, The Highway Rat and The Smeds and the Smoos for their theme.

Principal Kerry Langley said: “Our children really love her books. The children really love to come to school to see the hall transformed.

"Throughout the day children from different classes will be reading to each other and sharing stories.

“Children see the love of books that adults have and World Book Day really promotes it.”

Pupils were treated to a ‘woodland’ picnic and listened to stories.

Photo: ALISON BAGLEY

Children and staff at Kingswood Primary Academy on World Book Day

Children and staff at Kingswood Primary Academy on World Book Day Photo: ALISON BAGLEY

Children and staff at Kingswood Primary Academy on World Book Day

Children and staff at Kingswood Primary Academy on World Book Day Photo: ALISON BAGLEY

Children and staff at Kingswood Primary Academy on World Book Day - Kerry Langley

Children and staff at Kingswood Primary Academy on World Book Day - Kerry Langley Photo: Alison Bagley

