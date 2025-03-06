Picture special of Corby school's tribute to Julia Donaldson as cats, rats, snails and whales feature on World Book Day

Kingswood Primary Academy goes all out each year transforming their school hall into a tribute to authors of children’s books.

This year staff chose writer Julia Donaldson famed for The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom, The Snail and the Whale, The Highway Rat and The Smeds and the Smoos for their theme.

Principal Kerry Langley said: “Our children really love her books. The children really love to come to school to see the hall transformed.

"Throughout the day children from different classes will be reading to each other and sharing stories.

“Children see the love of books that adults have and World Book Day really promotes it.”

Pupils were treated to a ‘woodland’ picnic and listened to stories.

