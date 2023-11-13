Picture special of Corby Remembrance Sunday service

A parade was followed by a service at the war memorial

People gathered in Corby at the weekend to honour those who died in the First World War as well as the battles and conflicts thereafter.

Two remembrance events were held by Corby Town Council and the Corby branch of the Royal British Legion.

A service of remembrance took place in James Ashworth VC Square on Saturday, November 11, while the Remembrance Sunday parade started at 10.30am on November 12, from the Corby Air Cadet Centre and marching towards the war memorial in High Street.

After the parade, there was a service followed by the laying of wreaths at the war memorial.

1 . Remembrance Sunday in Corby 2023 Remembrance Sunday in Corby 2023 Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Remembrance Sunday in Corby 2023 Remembrance Sunday in Corby 2023 Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Remembrance Sunday in Corby 2023 Remembrance Sunday in Corby 2023 Photo: Contributed Photo Sales