Friend and tournament co-organiser Tom Smith reminded players of the importance of looking out for each other's mental health.

He said: “The most important thing for me is that we need to look our for each other. If you get a feeling that something is wrong with a mate, there is probably something wrong.”

Now in its eight year, more than £60,000 has been raised for charity by the tournament, with this year’s causes – Kettering Mind, Johnny’s Happy Place, The Barney Legacy Fund and Macmillan Cancer Research.

Tom said: “I think it is fair to say, we lost one of the very best men any of us have ever known. The memories we all have of Barney are beautifully endless. He helped to shape all of our lives for the better and it is his impact on us that has made us all better people. He was a great human being – a great friend, a great family man and a great dad. He was a warrior, but he did lose his battle with mental health. It’s important to talk and share.”

Shaun Barwell, Mark’s brother, spoke of the ‘mask’ he used to hide his feelings told the competitors the importance of being aware of their own, and other’s mental health.

He said: “It’s OK to take that ‘mask’ off. You don’t have to be strong for everybody else. It’s OK not to be alright.”

Players also remembered tournament supporter boxer Ricky Hatton who died last week after his long-term battle against his mental health.

Tom said: “It is a really poignant reminder, the fact that someone so close, who played in this tournament, who delivered the same message that we are delivering, unfortunately did lose his battle, shows it can affect anyone, anytime – and it’s important to know that.

To support the charities go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/barneylegacyfund2017.

