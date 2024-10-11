The Northern Lights (also known as Aurora Borealis) appear as large areas of colour including pale green, pink, shades of red, yellow, blue and violet in the direction due north.

They occur as a consequence of solar activity and result from collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with molecules in the Earth's upper atmosphere.

This incredible occurrence can be occasionally seen in the night sky over Britain.

Here are some of your best pictures of the Aurora from across North Northamptonshire.

Northern lights illuminate north Northants sky Weldon Photo: Natasha Krywald-Tompkins

Northern lights illuminate north Northants sky Even at 05.45 this morning there was a bit of a show in Earls Barton Photo: Alison Wilson

Northern lights illuminate north Northants sky It was absolutely stunning over Corby Photo: Holly Hartley