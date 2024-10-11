The Northern Lights (also known as Aurora Borealis) appear as large areas of colour including pale green, pink, shades of red, yellow, blue and violet in the direction due north.
They occur as a consequence of solar activity and result from collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with molecules in the Earth's upper atmosphere.
This incredible occurrence can be occasionally seen in the night sky over Britain.
Here are some of your best pictures of the Aurora from across North Northamptonshire.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.