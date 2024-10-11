IrthlingboroughIrthlingborough
Irthlingborough

Picture special - Northern Lights illuminate north Northants sky

By Callum Faulds
Published 11th Oct 2024, 14:21 BST
People from across north Northamptonshire and beyond were treated to a magnificent display last night (Thursday, October 10) as the Northern Lights were out in full colour.

The Northern Lights (also known as Aurora Borealis) appear as large areas of colour including pale green, pink, shades of red, yellow, blue and violet in the direction due north.

They occur as a consequence of solar activity and result from collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with molecules in the Earth's upper atmosphere.

This incredible occurrence can be occasionally seen in the night sky over Britain.

Here are some of your best pictures of the Aurora from across North Northamptonshire.

Weldon

1. Northern lights illuminate north Northants sky

Weldon Photo: Natasha Krywald-Tompkins

Photo Sales
Even at 05.45 this morning there was a bit of a show in Earls Barton

2. Northern lights illuminate north Northants sky

Even at 05.45 this morning there was a bit of a show in Earls Barton Photo: Alison Wilson

Photo Sales
It was absolutely stunning over Corby

3. Northern lights illuminate north Northants sky

It was absolutely stunning over Corby Photo: Holly Hartley

Photo Sales
Taken from a home in Northampton

4. Northern lights illuminate north Northants sky

Taken from a home in Northampton Photo: Louise Watts

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:NorthantsNorth NorthamptonshireBritainAuroraEarth
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice