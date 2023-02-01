Picture special - Northamptonshire teachers take strike action with NEU members' rally in Corby

Teachers met in Corby this morning

Striking members of the National Education Union (NEU) have swapped their classrooms for picket lines across the county.

Teachers and supporters held a rally in Corby to voice their concerns about pay, conditions and funding that they say is affecting children's education.

Matt Reay, teacher at Brooke Weston Academy, said: “We’re not striking against the school, we’re striking against the system.

“It’s unsustainable, the government needs to fund schools properly. I’ve heard of teachers crying during meal times because they’re so overwhelmed. It’s not necessarily about pay, it’s about conditions.”

Another Corby secondary school teacher wanted to remain anonymous for fear of losing her job.

She said: “Why do I have to supplement my class using £300 of my own money? I pay for pens, paper, erasers and food for the children.

"I see kids who come to school who haven’t eaten. I know teachers who go to a foodbank. Why does our government hate us so much?”

