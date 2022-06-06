Picture special: North Northants street parties celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

‘We’re not going to let the rain dampen our spirits’ – that was the attitude of thousands of residents across north Northants yesterday as street parties were held in closes, cul-de-sacs, roads, avenues and boulevards.

Dodging the showers with gazebos, umbrellas and cagoules at the ready, using plastic union flag bowler hats for protection, neighbours gathered to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen.

Yesterday, the Northants Telegraph travelled across the area to find communities celebrating in high spirits.

In Gretton, Kirby Road was closed to allow residents to pool their snacks, treats fizz – and enthusiasm – for the huge party.

Cottingham villagers huddled under cover as Valley Voice choir sang their contribution to the event.

Rob Cross, dressed in union flag waistcoat and shorts, remained upbeat about the weather.

He said: “It’s been an amazing weekend and seeing so many family and friends, despite the weather. Congratulations to our wonderful Queen on her Platinum Jubilee.”

Linden Avenue in Kettering was closed to traffic to allow tables to be set up in the road.

Debbie Clipstone, co-organiser, said: “It’s the first time we’ve done it. I’m a fan of the Royal Family. The Queen has been there all my life. She’s an amazing woman.

Guest of honour as ‘Queen’ for the day was Elizabeth Lewis, 81, who danced at the coronation celebrations, dressed as a flower, when a schoolgirl in Northampton.

She said: “The Queen is the tops. I saw her once in the town centre when she visited Kettering.”

Highfield Community Centre in Wellingborough hosted Connecting Communities Together, a multicultural spectacular of music and dance.

Enjoying the Bollywood Belles from her seat in the audience was Chandrika Patel.

She said: “It’s been very nice, the Jubilee has been very nice.”

In Castle Street, Wellingborough neighbours joined in a barn dance under the trees.

Lola Jones, sported a hat decorated with slices of toast – to toast the Queen and keep off the rain.

The eight-year-old said: “I learned how to sign ‘God Save the Queen’ at church. It’s been amazing having a street party. I think the Queen is really great.”

