Picture Special - looking back to when the Queen came to Corby

This year marks Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne and the country has been invited to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen is no stranger to Corby, indeed she has been asked to officially open several important landmarks in the town.

In June 1961, she visited the town to unveil Queen’s Square, named in her honour.

She returned in 1982 to Queen Elizabeth School and met with pupils, staff and members of the community.

In a trip to the county in 2001, she popped into the newly-built Rockingham Speedway.

It’s been ten years since she last set foot in Corby when she toured the new heart of the town including the International Swimming Pool and Corby Cube.

We’ve looked back at the times Her Majesty visited Corby – maybe you have memories of one of her visits.

