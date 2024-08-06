The fete was held on Saturday, August 3, between 11am and 3pm and the day saw an array of stalls from local businesses as well as plenty of fun activities for the kids to enjoy, including: bouncy castles, face painting, a fire engine, Storm Troopers, singers and dancers, vikings, ice cream, hot dogs and more.

The fete is hosted every year, with all proceeds raised going towards the hospice to help fund it.

Lynette Ballantyne, community fundraiser at Lakelands Hospice, said: “It’s just a feel good family day and that’s what we wanted to create here at the hospice, to give people something nice to do, fun to do for the summer.

“I want to thank everybody for turning up today and supporting the hospice. When you spend so long putting something together, all you want is people to turn up and it to be nice weather and we have that.

“The hospice doesn’t receive any government funding, doesn’t receive any NHS funding, everything is completely down to us as a fundraising team.

“Fundraising for the hospice, we really want to get people on board with it. We’ve got a campaign running in October which is called ‘Shine for Lakelands’ and that’s where we want local community groups to come together to just raise funds for the hospice.

“Without the community we just wouldn’t be able to function, the community is so important to us.”

Corby’s MP Lee Barron was in attendance on the day. He said: “It’s important that I’m here just to show support really for people like Lynette who does so much.

“There’s no funding going in here, everything has to be raised and I just think it’s really important that people who are elected get out and about and show support for community facilities such as this.”

1 . Lakelands Summer Fete 2024 : Lakelands Summer Fete 2024 Lakelands Summer Fete 2024 Photo: Callum Faulds Photo Sales

2 . Lakelands Summer Fete 2024 : Lakelands Summer Fete 2024 Lakelands Summer Fete 2024 Photo: Callum Faulds Photo Sales

3 . Lakelands Summer Fete 2024 : Lakelands Summer Fete 2024 Lakelands Summer Fete 2024 Photo: Callum Faulds Photo Sales

4 . Lakelands Summer Fete 2024 : Lakelands Summer Fete 2024 Lakelands Summer Fete 2024 Photo: Callum Faulds Photo Sales