Picture special - Kettering community march to reclaim the night, remember victims and survivors of domestic violence
NNC’s Safer Communities team joined up with partners and the local community to support 16 Days of Activism
Members of the community have joined together on the #jointhechorus march tonight (Saturday, December 9) in Kettering town centre.
Northamptonshire Rape Crisis, Northamptonshire VOICE, Kettering Women’s Centre, Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Services, EVE, Kettering Street Pastors, and other organisations from across the area marched through the town.
Showing their support for victims and survivors of violence, marchers chanted slogans and held placards before gathering in Market Place.
1 / 9