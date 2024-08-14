The day featured lots of fun activities for all the family to enjoy, including discounted mini golf, discounted high ropes, discounted axe throwing, a bouncy castle and face painting.

There will also be plenty of stalls as well as food and drink options.

Jamie Jackson, Iron Pit Woods Adventure manager for Holiday Inn Corby/Kettering A43, said: “We opened 12 months ago so we decided we wanted to give something back to the people that have been here over the last 12 months.

"We wanted to celebrate our first year, our first birthday, and we thought we’d throw a fun day for the summer which is popular among the population these days.

"They want something fun to do with kids in the summertime, there’s not many places around here where you can take children, there’s a lot of people who don’t or won’t travel far so this is on the doorstep for a lot of people in Corby and Kettering.

"Today has been a massive success. The first two hours we had 300 people through the door, it’s a massive return.”

Corby’s MP, Lee Barron was in attendance at the fun day.

He said: “You don’t find too many brand hotels who take the time, make the effort, and put the investment into community events, whereas here it’s a lot different, they’ve invested themselves into the community and I think that's worth celebrating.

"The evidence of all of that is in the amount of people here. I’ve been to a few community events over the summer and certainly people-wise this one is knocking on the door of the most popular that I’ve seen and I think that speaks volumes.”

