News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Residential properties bordering the warehouse siteResidential properties bordering the warehouse site
Residential properties bordering the warehouse site

Picture special – Images show scale of massive Corby warehouse built after council consultation cock-up

Bungling council officers consulted the wrong street instead those living nearby
By Callum Faulds
Published 6th Feb 2024, 17:11 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 17:25 GMT

Those living near the construction site for a new Corby warehouse are furious after bungling council officers consulted the wrong street instead of them.

Work began on a new 160,800 sq ft warehouse on the former Weetabix site in November after the application was approved by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC).

As part of the approval process, planning officers needed to consult residents who might be affected by the plans. But instead of going to Hooke Close – which is right next to the construction site – NNC went to Hubble Road, a street near the other Corby Weetabix site.

Now residents of Hooke Close are waking up to a view entirely obstructed by a rather large warehouse.

According to the developer Block Industrial, the groundworks at Earlstree 160 are now completed and significant progress has already been made in the above ground construction works. The development is on track to achieve practical completion in the third quarter 2024.

The new 160,800 sq ft warehouse site

1. Massive warehouse takes shape in Corby development site

The new 160,800 sq ft warehouse site Photo: SWNS

Photo Sales
Residential properties in the background of the warehouse site

2. Massive warehouse takes shape in Corby development site

Residential properties in the background of the warehouse site Photo: SWNS

Photo Sales
A view from one residents back garden

3. Massive warehouse takes shape in Corby development site

A view from one residents back garden Photo: SWNS

Photo Sales
The view from a residents house

4. Massive warehouse takes shape in Corby development site

The view from a residents house Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CorbyWorkNorth Northamptonshire Council