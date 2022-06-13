Picture special: Hundreds gather in Rothwell for Rowell Fair celebrations

Rothwell’s historic charter was read to a huge crowd today (Monday) as people were allowed to gather to celebrate the historic tradition for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

At 6am, as the chimes of Holy Trinity Church rang out, Bailiff Frank York, astride a horse, began the age-old and adrenaline-filled proceedings.

Hundreds lined the streets for Proclamation Day for the multiple readings of the charter, granted by King John in 1204 to hold a market and fair and read by a suited and booted Mr York resplendent in a smart top hat.

He said: "We're pleased to be back. We did continue through the pandemic following the rules and no partygate. It’s exciting and exhilarating and there’s a big sense of relief that we are back to normality.

"Everyone was still up for it and we’ve had a bumper turnout Everyone has been very happy and it’s great to see so many smiling faces.”

As well as the parade on horseback, the usual tots of rum and milk were consumed with gusto and controlled scuffles returned to the street after the two-year break.

Mr York read the charter at hostelries in the town and sites of former pubs, with the parade winding its way through the packed streets.

The Lord of the Manor’s representative Louise Holborow was accompanied by husband, High Sheriff of Northamptonshire Crispin Holborow, and the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire James Saunders Watson and his wife Lizzie in a horse-drawn wagonette.

Mr York was riding a new horse called Boy but he although he hadn’t practised for the horseback reading he was feeling confident.

He said: “They just strap me to the saddle and off we go.”

Celebrations are a tribute to the past when the bailiff collected rents, accompanied by bodyguards called halberdiers carrying large spear-like poles – halberds – to protect him as went about his business.

The short halberds carried today have metal ball heads. On the sound of a whistle members of the public attempt to disarm the halberdiers leading to friendly but sometimes bloody scuffles.

