Members of Corby Town Council attended the various celebrations held over the bank holiday coronation weekend to see how their grants helped people come together.

The King’s Coronation teapot grants and the larger grant scheme were given out to 21 small community groups and six more established not-for-profit organisations, to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The scheme ensured that the coronation celebrations went off in style. Events were held all over the town from Oakley Vale to Marlow Court, Glastonbury Road to Donald Greaves Close, Kelvin Grove to Spiers Close.

The teapot grants awarded groups a maximum of £100 to help people come together and provide the feel good spirit that makes Corby the great town that it is.

One resident said: “We had a great time celebrating this weekend. Thank you very much for the grant. That paid for the bouncy castle and the children (and a few adults) were happy. We ended the celebrations yesterday evening with a BBQ of what was left and a chat around a fire pit.”

Another resident said: “We have always been a close community in the cul-de-sac. Covid really brought us together even more. Pots of soup and dinners left for neighbours who lived alone, we would inform others when we were shopping and picked shopping up for each other.

“Last year we celebrated the Jubilee as a street so it was a must to celebrate the coronation in street style.”

Cllr Simon Rielly, chairman of the finance committee, said: “It has always been important for us as a town council to promote and support the community and these grants ensured that neighbours, friends and streets could come together over the coronation weekend.”

Cllr Mark Pengelly, leader of Corby Town Council, said: “We visited events at sheltered schemes, street parties and other events over the weekend and we were pleased so many groups took up the offer of help.”

Corby Town Council’s grant scheme for 2023/4 is accepting applications for your project or community event and can be accessed on the Corby Town Council website.

