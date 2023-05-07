News you can trust since 1897
Higham Ferrers: Big Lunch to celebrate coronation of King Charles III

Picture special - Higham Ferrers Coronation Big Lunch - fun in the sun to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III

The sun shone on the residents who gathered in the Market Square

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 7th May 2023, 22:15 BST

There were union flags aplenty as Higham Ferrers residents unfurled their table cloths and settled down for a picnic lunch in the Market Square.

Organised by Higham Ferrers Town Council, The Big Coronation Lunch saw families and friends share a celebratory meal with free entertainment.

After the rain of coronation day, clouds lifted and the sun shone on the proceedings.

