Picture special - Higham Ferrers Coronation Big Lunch - fun in the sun to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III
The sun shone on the residents who gathered in the Market Square
There were union flags aplenty as Higham Ferrers residents unfurled their table cloths and settled down for a picnic lunch in the Market Square.
Organised by Higham Ferrers Town Council, The Big Coronation Lunch saw families and friends share a celebratory meal with free entertainment.
After the rain of coronation day, clouds lifted and the sun shone on the proceedings.
