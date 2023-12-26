News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
..
.

Picture Special: Geddington Boxing Day Squirt as crowds watch annual spectacle

The teams also paid tribute to Corby firefighter Hilmi Say
By Alison Bagley
Published 26th Dec 2023, 14:14 GMT

Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighters victorious at annual traditional Boxing Day Squirt

Hundreds of spectators have gathered to watch the traditional Boxing Day 'squirt' a battle between Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade and Northants firefighters.

The annual squirt between two teams uses high pressure hoses to squirt a barrel slung on a cable over the River Ise in the best of five rounds

Cheered on by residents, Geddington’s crew of volunteers won the hard-fought fight against Northants Fire and Rescue by three ends to two.

Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade take on Northants Fire and Rescue:Geddington Boxing Day Squirt

1. Geddington - Boxing Day Squirt:Annual charity event Geddington

Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade take on Northants Fire and Rescue:Geddington Boxing Day Squirt Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade take on Northants Fire and Rescue:Geddington Boxing Day Squirt

2. Geddington - Boxing Day Squirt:Annual charity event Geddington

Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade take on Northants Fire and Rescue:Geddington Boxing Day Squirt Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade take on Northants Fire and Rescue:Geddington Boxing Day Squirt

3. Geddington - Boxing Day Squirt:Annual charity event Geddington

Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade take on Northants Fire and Rescue:Geddington Boxing Day Squirt Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade take on Northants Fire and Rescue:Geddington Boxing Day Squirt

4. Geddington - Boxing Day Squirt:Annual charity event Geddington

Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade take on Northants Fire and Rescue:Geddington Boxing Day Squirt Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:CorbyNorthants