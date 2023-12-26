Picture Special: Geddington Boxing Day Squirt as crowds watch annual spectacle

The teams also paid tribute to Corby firefighter Hilmi Say

Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighters victorious at annual traditional Boxing Day Squirt

Hundreds of spectators have gathered to watch the traditional Boxing Day 'squirt' a battle between Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade and Northants firefighters.

The annual squirt between two teams uses high pressure hoses to squirt a barrel slung on a cable over the River Ise in the best of five rounds

Cheered on by residents, Geddington’s crew of volunteers won the hard-fought fight against Northants Fire and Rescue by three ends to two.

