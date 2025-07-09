The carnival on Saturday included a vibrant procession of floats from local groups, schools and businesses before arriving at Croyland Park.

There, the celebrations continued and visitors were treated to a packed programme of arena performances.

Highlights included routines by local dance and gymnastic troupes, Bollywood dancers bringing a taste of India, a birds of prey display and a Viking re-enactment.

Party in the Park on Sunday was affected by the weather conditions, however organisers say it ‘proved as popular as ever’ as people gathered to enjoy live music from talented local artists, a steel band and lively sets from tribute acts that had everyone singing along.

There was even time for a sheepdog perched on a bicycle, weaving through the park and playfully interacting with visitors, which drew laughter wherever it went.

Organisers have hailed the weekend a huge success, praising the incredible community involvement and thanking everyone who braved the showers to support the event.

A spokesman for the event committee said: "The creativity on display was truly outstanding, with participants embracing this year’s theme and delighting spectators along the route.

"The enthusiasm and support from local residents, performers, businesses and volunteers was simply amazing.

"It’s wonderful to see Wellingborough come together to celebrate and showcase such a rich mix of local talent and culture."

Plans are already in motion as those behind this year’s celebrations are promising ‘even more to look forward to’ in 2026.

If you have any photos you’d like to share, email us at [email protected].

